Previous
Next
Little feet by fayefaye
Photo 1930

Little feet

Went back to visit the cecropia moth caterpillar. I seen a photo like this on instagram so decided that I would try a photo of just it's feet. I like it!
6th August 2020 6th Aug 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
528% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shirley (mjmaven) ace
I like it too....very cool shot !
August 7th, 2020  
Annie D ace
oooh what an interesting PoV
August 7th, 2020  
Milanie ace
That is so neat!
August 7th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
wow, love this
August 7th, 2020  
Caroline ace
Oh, I see it now! I wasn't sure what it was at first. That's fascinating. Fav
August 7th, 2020  
Karen
wow
August 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise