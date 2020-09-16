Previous
Next
Splishing and a Splashing by fayefaye
Photo 1971

Splishing and a Splashing

So much fun to watch the mallard ducks splishling and a splashing down at the pond tonight.
16th September 2020 16th Sep 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
540% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise