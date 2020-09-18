Sign up
Photo 1973
To bee or not to bee
To bee or not to be is the question? Lol
It was windy and cold out and this little bee was hanging on for dear life. Still collecting pollen ... such a busy little bee!
18th September 2020
18th Sep 20
2
2
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
KV
ace
Lovely composition and sweet, soft tones... fav.
September 18th, 2020
Annie D
ace
Beautifully captured
September 18th, 2020
