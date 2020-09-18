Previous
To bee or not to bee by fayefaye
Photo 1973

To bee or not to bee

To bee or not to be is the question? Lol
It was windy and cold out and this little bee was hanging on for dear life. Still collecting pollen ... such a busy little bee!
18th September 2020 18th Sep 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
KV ace
Lovely composition and sweet, soft tones... fav.
September 18th, 2020  
Annie D ace
Beautifully captured
September 18th, 2020  
