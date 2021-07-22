Previous
Monarch in flight by fayefaye
Photo 2226

Monarch in flight

It been quite the challenge to capture a monarch in flight. I'm happy with the image but I will still try and get a better image. :)
22nd July 2021

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
stunning
July 22nd, 2021  
Myrna O'Hara ace
agreed - stunning
July 22nd, 2021  
