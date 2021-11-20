Previous
Next
Mr Mallard by fayefaye
Photo 2322

Mr Mallard

I love when you can get the water to look like silver liquid when you are photographing one of the male mallard ducks.
20th November 2021 20th Nov 21

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
636% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
This is a beauty - love that water!
November 21st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise