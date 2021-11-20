Sign up
Photo 2322
Mr Mallard
I love when you can get the water to look like silver liquid when you are photographing one of the male mallard ducks.
20th November 2021
20th Nov 21
1
1
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2322
photos
234
followers
0
following
636% complete
View this month »
2315
2316
2317
2318
2319
2320
2321
2322
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
20th November 2021 4:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
This is a beauty - love that water!
November 21st, 2021
