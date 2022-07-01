Previous
Lady bug by fayefaye
Lady bug

Found this lady bug crawling amongst the milkweed flower. She's in no hurry to get home ... lol
1st July 2022 1st Jul 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Joanne Diochon ace
Great detail. She probably doesn't want to face up to the sink full of dirty pots waiting for her at home. ; )
July 1st, 2022  
