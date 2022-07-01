Sign up
Photo 2472
Lady bug
Found this lady bug crawling amongst the milkweed flower. She's in no hurry to get home ... lol
1st July 2022
1st Jul 22
1
0
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2465
2466
2467
2468
2469
2470
2471
2472
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
1st July 2022 11:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joanne Diochon
ace
Great detail. She probably doesn't want to face up to the sink full of dirty pots waiting for her at home. ; )
July 1st, 2022
