Northern Sea Oat Grass by fayefaye
Northern Sea Oat Grass

I love the way the sun has lit up this grass. Just so pretty! I took this photo a couple of days ago. I'm liking the bokeh too!
17th August 2022 17th Aug 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Maggiemae ace
Who knew sea oats looked so good - pink tips and alternate 'v's! fav
August 18th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful composition and light
August 18th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful light and bokeh.
August 18th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
So much to love about this one!
August 18th, 2022  
