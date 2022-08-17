Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2511
Northern Sea Oat Grass
I love the way the sun has lit up this grass. Just so pretty! I took this photo a couple of days ago. I'm liking the bokeh too!
17th August 2022
17th Aug 22
4
5
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
15th August 2022 5:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Maggiemae
ace
Who knew sea oats looked so good - pink tips and alternate 'v's! fav
August 18th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful composition and light
August 18th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful light and bokeh.
August 18th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
So much to love about this one!
August 18th, 2022
