Fritillary by fayefaye
Fritillary

I believe this is a fritillary butterfly. I love the patterns on it's wings. It's wings are a little worn but it's still beautiful
18th August 2022 18th Aug 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Joan Robillard ace
It looks so delicate
August 19th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Perfect photo.
August 19th, 2022  
