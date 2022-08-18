Sign up
Photo 2512
Fritillary
I believe this is a fritillary butterfly. I love the patterns on it's wings. It's wings are a little worn but it's still beautiful
18th August 2022
18th Aug 22
2
2
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
2505
2506
2507
2508
2509
2510
2511
2512
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
18th August 2022 5:04pm
Joan Robillard
ace
It looks so delicate
August 19th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Perfect photo.
August 19th, 2022
