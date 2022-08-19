Sign up
Photo 2513
unopened flower bud
I thought this unopened flower bud was so pretty. I'm sure it will be opened soon. It's at the local park so I'm not sure what kind of flower it is.
19th August 2022
19th Aug 22
0
0
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
365
E-M1MarkII
19th August 2022 4:23pm
