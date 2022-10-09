Previous
Pathway to Fall by fayefaye
Photo 2551

Pathway to Fall

I love this little pathway that leads to the forest where I go walking. It's so pretty right now.
9th October 2022 9th Oct 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
