Morning magic

It always amazes me how many droplets are left from the morning dew. This milkweed seed was covered with so many!
10th October 2022 10th Oct 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
gloria jones ace
Wow!
