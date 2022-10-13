Previous
Sweet little chickadee by fayefaye
Photo 2554

Sweet little chickadee

Just a sweet little chickadee in the pine tree. One of the sweetest birds around.
13th October 2022 13th Oct 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Corinne C ace
Splendid composition in a pine tree
October 14th, 2022  
Linda Godwin
Beautiful catch
October 14th, 2022  
slaabs
They are cute, but always hopping around. Nice capture.
October 14th, 2022  
Elizabeth ace
So cute!
October 14th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
They look a bit like a robin but not the colouring. How very sweet and well photographed! fav
October 14th, 2022  
