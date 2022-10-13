Sign up
Photo 2554
Sweet little chickadee
Just a sweet little chickadee in the pine tree. One of the sweetest birds around.
13th October 2022
13th Oct 22
5
3
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
13th October 2022 4:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Splendid composition in a pine tree
October 14th, 2022
Linda Godwin
Beautiful catch
October 14th, 2022
slaabs
They are cute, but always hopping around. Nice capture.
October 14th, 2022
Elizabeth
ace
So cute!
October 14th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
They look a bit like a robin but not the colouring. How very sweet and well photographed! fav
October 14th, 2022
