Abstract #18

I thought I'd be clever (mistake!) and try some ICM on a waterfall. The minute I tried, a group of children wandered into the scene. So here are two of them messing about at the water's edge. Taken unintentionally as I never photograph children and given some additional blur in Elements to smooth out the edges. No need to comment here, this is a filler! I don't think abstracts and I were made for each other somehow:)