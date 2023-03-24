Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
44 / 365
Get Pushed 555
My challenge this week was an abstract - one of the things I struggle with. I chose a close up of lichen on a tree trunk and played with filters in PSE.
I just don't get abstracts, sorry!
24th March 2023
24th Mar 23
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
It's now year 8 on 365 - didn't think I'd finish year 1. Life gets in the way at present and I no longer...
1756
photos
186
followers
162
following
12% complete
View this month »
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
Latest from all albums
1322
1323
1324
43
1325
1326
1327
44
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Themes
Camera
NIKON D40
Taken
13th March 2023 4:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-555
FBailey
ace
@la_photographic
Hello Laura, here's my response to your challenge. I hope it's suitable, I find abstracts really difficult! Felicity
March 24th, 2023
Mags
ace
Wow! This is so cool!
March 24th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close