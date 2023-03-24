Previous
Get Pushed 555 by fbailey
44 / 365

Get Pushed 555

My challenge this week was an abstract - one of the things I struggle with. I chose a close up of lichen on a tree trunk and played with filters in PSE.

I just don't get abstracts, sorry!
24th March 2023 24th Mar 23

FBailey

Photo Details

FBailey ace
@la_photographic Hello Laura, here's my response to your challenge. I hope it's suitable, I find abstracts really difficult! Felicity
March 24th, 2023  
Mags ace
Wow! This is so cool!
March 24th, 2023  
