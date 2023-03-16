100 Strangers

Meet Nelson, an extremely handsome chap I came across today. I have a soft spot for horses although I'm a rubbish rider and haven't been on one for many years.



I'm putting Nelson and his rider into my 100 Strangers Project but am also putting him forward for my Get Pushed challenge which was to produce a picture of people (person?) doing something.



This particular challenge had given me a headache. I initially thought of surfers, but after one told me he wasn't happy having his picture taken that knocked that idea for six. I then had the (bright?) idea of taking a series of shots all rear view but that seemed too sneaky. I toyed with the idea of motion blur (too difficult). I was super happy to see six paragliders yesterday but as they were at rhe top of the cliffs and I was at the bottom they were still too tiny to have any impact. As was the fisherman on the shoreline.



I did head to town yesterday for some street photography but the town centre was quiet with not many people in evidence.



Nelson has come to my rescue! If you look closely, you can see he is sporting a rather splendid 'tache:)