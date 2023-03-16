Previous
100 Strangers by fbailey
43 / 365

100 Strangers

Meet Nelson, an extremely handsome chap I came across today. I have a soft spot for horses although I'm a rubbish rider and haven't been on one for many years.

I'm putting Nelson and his rider into my 100 Strangers Project but am also putting him forward for my Get Pushed challenge which was to produce a picture of people (person?) doing something.

This particular challenge had given me a headache. I initially thought of surfers, but after one told me he wasn't happy having his picture taken that knocked that idea for six. I then had the (bright?) idea of taking a series of shots all rear view but that seemed too sneaky. I toyed with the idea of motion blur (too difficult). I was super happy to see six paragliders yesterday but as they were at rhe top of the cliffs and I was at the bottom they were still too tiny to have any impact. As was the fisherman on the shoreline.

I did head to town yesterday for some street photography but the town centre was quiet with not many people in evidence.

Nelson has come to my rescue! If you look closely, you can see he is sporting a rather splendid 'tache:)
FBailey

FBailey ace
@franbalsera I hope you like this one, he really is a beauty in real life (then again, I have a thing for fluffy feet and flowing manes)!
March 16th, 2023  
JackieR ace
that is a fabulous portrait and an interesting narrative.
March 16th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A great capture and I would say a well executed get pushed.
March 16th, 2023  
