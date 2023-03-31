Feeding Time

My Get Pushed challenge this week was to produce something involving a fork. This challenge certainly made me think as most ideas seem to have already been done..



I did ponder about trying to duplicate Walt Disney but I value my fingers! Also the spaghetti is not spaghetti but macrame cord - the dogs love pasta.



Because they are indifferent to macrame cord I had to take two separate shots of my dog (tempting her with cheese) and the fork and blend them together. The two shots didn't mesh together as I wanted so I added a texture and then a vignette to try and disguise this. Sadly most of the fork blended into the vignette so the fork is the suppporting act.











