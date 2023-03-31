Previous
Feeding Time by fbailey
Feeding Time

My Get Pushed challenge this week was to produce something involving a fork. This challenge certainly made me think as most ideas seem to have already been done..

I did ponder about trying to duplicate Walt Disney but I value my fingers! Also the spaghetti is not spaghetti but macrame cord - the dogs love pasta.

Because they are indifferent to macrame cord I had to take two separate shots of my dog (tempting her with cheese) and the fork and blend them together. The two shots didn't mesh together as I wanted so I added a texture and then a vignette to try and disguise this. Sadly most of the fork blended into the vignette so the fork is the suppporting act.





31st March 2023

FBailey

FBailey
@northy I hope this is acceptable to you - I loved this challenge because I had to get used to the timer all over again, and the hardest part was getting both the subjects in focus - great fun, thank you! My collie refused to take part, the Pom is a very short subject and I found him really hard to focus on as the tripod was pretty low, but my little Sheltie is v accommodating if you have cheese.
March 31st, 2023  
Susan Wakely
A great and fun capture.
March 31st, 2023  
