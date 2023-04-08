Previous
Next
Displacement Mapping Sample by fbailey
47 / 365

Displacement Mapping Sample

My Get Pushed challenge this week was to produce a displacement map. For those of you unfamiliar with the term, it involves taking text or a picture and wrapping it around the contours of another picture.

This for me was a real learning curve as I didn't have much idea of what I was doing. I don't have full Photoshop, just Elements 11, which limited me somewhat with online tutorials.

However, I was fortunate in finding a Gavin Hoey tutorial from 2008 (4 years before PSE 11 came into being) and if anyone is interested, the link is https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iHNO4Sgnw5E

There are many tutorials online for displacement mapping so I cribbed a little bit here and a little bit there. The results do depend largely on the type of background used, the more contrast in it the better. Very much a case of trial and error!



8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

FBailey

ace
@fbailey
It's now year 8 on 365 - didn't think I'd finish year 1. Life gets in the way at present and I no longer...
12% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

FBailey ace
@la_photographic Hello Laura, here's my response to your challenge (and it was a challenge too!) Felicity
April 8th, 2023  
Mags ace
Wonderful effect! I'll take a look at the link. =)
April 8th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
This is total Greek to me! But thenI have never tried Photoshop. Interesting effect
April 8th, 2023  
FBailey ace
@casablanca Chunks of this were Greek to me too but I'm glad I persevered, euphoria when it worked!
April 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise