Displacement Mapping Sample

My Get Pushed challenge this week was to produce a displacement map. For those of you unfamiliar with the term, it involves taking text or a picture and wrapping it around the contours of another picture.This for me was a real learning curve as I didn't have much idea of what I was doing. I don't have full Photoshop, just Elements 11, which limited me somewhat with online tutorials.However, I was fortunate in finding a Gavin Hoey tutorial from 2008 (4 years before PSE 11 came into being) and if anyone is interested, the link is https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iHNO4Sgnw5E There are many tutorials online for displacement mapping so I cribbed a little bit here and a little bit there. The results do depend largely on the type of background used, the more contrast in it the better. Very much a case of trial and error!