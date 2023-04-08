Displacement Mapping Sample

My Get Pushed challenge this week was to produce a displacement map. For those of you unfamiliar with the term, it involves taking text or a picture and wrapping it around the contours of another picture.
This for me was a real learning curve as I didn't have much idea of what I was doing. I don't have full Photoshop, just Elements 11, which limited me somewhat with online tutorials.
There are many tutorials online for displacement mapping so I cribbed a little bit here and a little bit there. The results do depend largely on the type of background used, the more contrast in it the better. Very much a case of trial and error!