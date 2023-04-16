My 'Hard to Live Withouts'

My Get Pushed challenge this week was to show a "tantalising glimpse of what I couldn't live without".



I could, if I had to, live without them all, but I wouldn't want to.



The first picture shows the two things I reach for first thing every day, my phone and my 'one size fits all' fleece. No advertising intended but the latter has proved invaluable.



Represents Communication/Information and Warmth.



The second is a shot of my purse/contents. Rarely leave home without it and it has a tracker so I can find it (I'm not a tidy person).



Represents Independence.



The last picture is of my keys. These are always left in the door so that I can find them easily!



Represents Freedom.