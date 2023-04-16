Previous
My 'Hard to Live Withouts' by fbailey
48 / 365

My Get Pushed challenge this week was to show a "tantalising glimpse of what I couldn't live without".

I could, if I had to, live without them all, but I wouldn't want to.

The first picture shows the two things I reach for first thing every day, my phone and my 'one size fits all' fleece. No advertising intended but the latter has proved invaluable.

Represents Communication/Information and Warmth.

The second is a shot of my purse/contents. Rarely leave home without it and it has a tracker so I can find it (I'm not a tidy person).

Represents Independence.

The last picture is of my keys. These are always left in the door so that I can find them easily!

Represents Freedom.
16th April 2023 16th Apr 23

FBailey

@fbailey
It's now year 8 on 365 - didn't think I'd finish year 1. Life gets in the way at present and I no longer...
Photo Details

FBailey ace
@bournesnapper Hello Andreas, here's my response to your challenge. I mulled this over so much! I thought about a self portrait using a displacement map of typography (too difficult!), or shots of dog lead/toys + my partners in grime but have put up so many shots of my dogs already, so I resorted to my initial knee-jerk reaction. Thank you for an extremely thought provoking challenge!
April 16th, 2023  
Andreas ace
Fabulous, Felicity. And I love your explanation. Many will agree with your choices. May you never be without them!
April 16th, 2023  
FBailey ace
@bournesnapper Thank you, I'm happy you liked them!
April 16th, 2023  
