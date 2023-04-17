Previous
Beach ICM by fbailey
49 / 365

Beach ICM

Playing with ICM is a steep learning curve but such fun! I did convert to b&w but it needed a little colour so left it as is.
17th April 2023 17th Apr 23

FBailey

@fbailey
Mags ace
Very, very cool!
April 18th, 2023  
