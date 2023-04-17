Sign up
49 / 365
Beach ICM
Playing with ICM is a steep learning curve but such fun! I did convert to b&w but it needed a little colour so left it as is.
17th April 2023
17th Apr 23
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
It's now year 8 on 365 - didn't think I'd finish year 1. Life gets in the way at present and I no longer...
1786
photos
187
followers
161
following
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
1342
1343
1344
302
1345
48
49
1346
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Themes
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
17th April 2023 10:08am
Tags
ac-karlovac
Mags
ace
Very, very cool!
April 18th, 2023
