Hot Chocolate by fbailey
Hot Chocolate

The Get Pushed challenge this week was floating food - that will appear in a day or so.

I loved this challenge, such fun. V fiddly and I kept forgetting to apply layer masks and wondering what the problem was. - my biggest problem is how many calaroies I've got through!
20th June 2023 20th Jun 23

@fbailey
I joined 365 in December 2016 - scary thing is it seems like just a few months ago. Luckily my photography has improved somewhat! I...
FBailey
@,mirroroflife Hi Peter, my trial run at your challenge. Thanks so much for such a fun one, hope you like it!
June 20th, 2023  
Mags
How delightful!
June 20th, 2023  
Rob Z
That's so well done FB - another challenge perfectly met!
June 20th, 2023  
