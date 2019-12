Knitivity

This is a reworked version of an old panoramic shot of a knitivity that Katharine knitted in 2011. Sadly, at the end of the Christmas season, it was put away somewhere safe and has never been seen since!



This scene brings us back to the heart of the Christmas season, with a baby born in difficult circumstances who was to grow up and change the world.



Christmas blessings to you all!



Ian