Another Year Over......

2019 draws to a close, and it is a time to look back at what has happened. Like every year, we began 2019 with high hopes and lots of things planned. Some we managed, other things wait to be done, but the last part of the year was overshadowed by Katharine's ill health. Still, we have much to be thankful for and Katharine's health improves day by day.



Perhaps one of the more positive elements of the year was restarting our 365 Project at the beginning of March. Thank you all for your help, support and encouragement since then. We look forward to sharing 2020 with you.



A Happy New Year to you all!



Ian