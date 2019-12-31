Previous
Next
Another Year Over...... by fishers
Photo 1322

Another Year Over......

2019 draws to a close, and it is a time to look back at what has happened. Like every year, we began 2019 with high hopes and lots of things planned. Some we managed, other things wait to be done, but the last part of the year was overshadowed by Katharine's ill health. Still, we have much to be thankful for and Katharine's health improves day by day.

Perhaps one of the more positive elements of the year was restarting our 365 Project at the beginning of March. Thank you all for your help, support and encouragement since then. We look forward to sharing 2020 with you.

A Happy New Year to you all!

Ian
31st December 2019 31st Dec 19

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2019 - Our project has had a long break, so it's time to start posting again. I'm not sure there will be a post...
362% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bruni ace
Thank you Ian. the same so you. so glad Kathrine's health is improving. All the Best to You, Katharine and Family.
December 31st, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise