The Old Signal Box

This interesting old building is passed by many thousands of people each day, but I suspect few will realise it's original purpose. It was one of several mechanical signal boxes used to control the station area.



The old mechanical signalling was replaced with colour light signals in 1951, and this building lost it's purpose. The lower floor has been used for many years as a WH Smiths bookshop, with access at the opposite side of the building. More recently, the upper floor has been converted to a Costa Coffee Shop.



The footbridge in front of the old signal box was part of pre Second World War changes to the station layout when an extra island platform was added on the west side of the station.



The 1951 signal box has also been replaced (twice) and the current Rail Operations Centre (ROC) controls signalling across most of Yorksdohire and will eventually control signalling right along the East Coast main line to London Kings Cross.



Katharine continues to make slow progress in hospital. They have now identified the specific organism infecting and stimulating the build up of fluid around her lungs. Her doctor said it was something he had never come across before. A suitable antibiotic has been sourced to treat it. She will need intravenous antibiotics for several weeks, but once arrangements are made for an appropriate drug fridge and antibiotics to be delivered here she will be able to come home and continue treatment here, with just weekly hospital checks. She may be home on Friday.



Ian