Locomotion, Shildon

Having completed my series of visits with the Northern 10p flat fare promotion, I started a new series of visits with the Trans-Pennine £1 flat fare promotion, and my first visit was to Shildon in County Durham. The rail part of the journey was to Darlington and I used a local bus service for the rest of the way to Shildon.



Locomotion is a branch of the National Railway Museum in York, and was opened just over 15 years ago. Shildon has a long railway history, being beside the Stockton and Darlington Railway of 1825. Shildon later became a centre for railway wagon building, and most recently at nearby Newton Aycliffe, Hitachi have a factory building the latest IEP trains, which operate on the Great Western and East Coast main lines, and will soon operated on the Midland main line.



The locomotion building looks rather like a modern locomotive maintenance depot, with a pacer train on the left, two diesel shunting locomotives and an electric multiple unit outside. However, inside are a fascinating collection of relics of varied ages, some dating back to the dawn of railways.



I should add that I wasn't stood on a piece of working railway line for this shot. I was stood at a crossing with the gate locked across the railway.



Ian