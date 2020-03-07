The Old Goods Shed

Continuing my look around Locomotion, Shildon, I followed a trail westwards from the museum which ran alongside a railway line. This line was part of the original Stockton and Darlington Railway which was opened in 1825.



At the end of the surviving track is this rather attractive stone built goods shed, which was basking in the sunlight. It is situated adjacent to the current Shildon railway station, and once provided goods services for the station until the service was withdrawn in the 1960s.



It is uncertain when this building was constructed, but it was between 1857 and 1896. The building is partially constructed from original Stockton and Darlington Railway stone sleeper blocks, which can be recognised by the bolt holes where the rails would have been attached.



From 1975 the building was used as a platform for museum visitors riding passenger trains, originally for the Timothy Hackworth Museum, and then after 2004 for the Locomotion Museum.



Ian