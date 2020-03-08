Fantasy Railway Sculpture

This last work by one of Britain’s best-loved artists and sculptors, Rowland Emett, has been saved for the nation after being purchased for the Science Museum Group Collection.



Constructed in 1984, 'A Quiet Afternoon in the Cloud Cuckoo Valley' comprises eight separate machines that together tell the story of a journey aboard the imaginary ‘Far Tottering and Oyster Creek Railway’. The railway was based on one of his earlier cartoons—a life size model of which, complete with three locomotives, was created for the 1951 Festival of Britain.



Born in London in 1906, Rowland Emett initially found fame producing whimsical cartoons for Punch magazine before creating a series of intricate mechanical sculptures based on his imaginative creations. As well as numerous artworks and cartoons, he is also well known for the inventions of ‘Caractacus Potts' which starred in the 1968 film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.



The sculpture is one of Rowland Emett’s largest pieces and was originally commissioned for a shopping centre before being exhibited at Spitalfields Market in London.



The sculpture is now on display at the centre of Locomotion’s main building at Shildon, County Durham, and will later tour other Science Museum locations. It's an impressive sight to see this massive mechanism in motion. Only part of the giant sculpture can be seen in this shot.



Ian