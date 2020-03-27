Late Afternoon Sky (2)

Another shot of the late afternoon sky here in York, taken shortly before the shot I posted yesterday, and giving a slightly wider view.



More glorious sunshine today. I had a walk to the pharmacy to collect the second half of a prescription. I collected the first half a few days ago but they didn't have enough stock for the full prescription, hence my second trip. Over 30 people in a queue outside the pharmacy, not observing the 2 metre spacing rule, so I came home empty handed. The walk felt good though, and I have a good excuse for a walk early next week!



Ian