Previous
Next
Late Afternoon Sky (2) by fishers
Photo 1408

Late Afternoon Sky (2)

Another shot of the late afternoon sky here in York, taken shortly before the shot I posted yesterday, and giving a slightly wider view.

More glorious sunshine today. I had a walk to the pharmacy to collect the second half of a prescription. I collected the first half a few days ago but they didn't have enough stock for the full prescription, hence my second trip. Over 30 people in a queue outside the pharmacy, not observing the 2 metre spacing rule, so I came home empty handed. The walk felt good though, and I have a good excuse for a walk early next week!

Ian
27th March 2020 27th Mar 20

Fisher Family

@fishers
January 2020 - Hard to believe that out first photos were posted in 2013. There have been a few breaks along the way, but here...
385% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

carol white ace
Lovely. Fav!! 😀
March 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise