Dandelion

To the UK gardener the dandelion may be a week, but I find it an attractive and cheerful flower. Botanists consider dandelions to be herbs, and people use the leaves, stem, flower, and root of the dandelion for medicinal purposes.



Many claims are made for the medicinal use of the dandelion, including reducing cholesterol, lowering blood pressure, boosting the immune system and reducing cancer risk, amongst others, although most claims have not been substantiated by scientific research.



This shot was taken during my walk on Clifton Ings yesterday afternoon.



Ian



