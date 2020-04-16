Previous
Next
Dandelion by fishers
Photo 1428

Dandelion

To the UK gardener the dandelion may be a week, but I find it an attractive and cheerful flower. Botanists consider dandelions to be herbs, and people use the leaves, stem, flower, and root of the dandelion for medicinal purposes.

Many claims are made for the medicinal use of the dandelion, including reducing cholesterol, lowering blood pressure, boosting the immune system and reducing cancer risk, amongst others, although most claims have not been substantiated by scientific research.

This shot was taken during my walk on Clifton Ings yesterday afternoon.

Ian

16th April 2020 16th Apr 20

Fisher Family

@fishers
January 2020 - Hard to believe that out first photos were posted in 2013. There have been a few breaks along the way, but here...
391% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Love it - fav
April 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise