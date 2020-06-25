Previous
Coming Back to Life by fishers
Photo 1498

Coming Back to Life

Back into York city centre as the slow relaxation of lockdown continues, and this is a view along Low Petergate from Kings Square, looking towards the west towers of York Minster.

A simular view was posted at the end of 2014 ( http://365project.org/fishers/365/2014-12-29 ). That older shot was taken on Christmas Day 2014, when all the shops were closed, and most of the people wandering around the city centre were on the same mission as I was - photos of the city centre without massive crowds of people.

The recent shot has a simular number of people as the one from 2014 - but now most of the people were shopping. Many shops are still closed, but there is a slow transition back towards a more normally busy city centre.

There are changes in the city centre, but more of that tomorrow.

Ian
25th June 2020

Margaret Brown ace
Nice to see but still to early for me..
June 25th, 2020  
carol white ace
A lovely street scene with the cathedral in the background. Let's hope the idiots flocking to the beaches, don't cause a reversal of the easing of Lockdown.
June 25th, 2020  
Catherine P
Beautiful shot of a beautiful city
June 25th, 2020  
bruni ace
I like to see the narrow european streets with cathedrals in the background. fav.
June 25th, 2020  
