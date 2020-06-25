Coming Back to Life

Back into York city centre as the slow relaxation of lockdown continues, and this is a view along Low Petergate from Kings Square, looking towards the west towers of York Minster.
A simular view was posted at the end of 2014 ( http://365project.org/fishers/365/2014-12-29 ). That older shot was taken on Christmas Day 2014, when all the shops were closed, and most of the people wandering around the city centre were on the same mission as I was - photos of the city centre without massive crowds of people.
The recent shot has a simular number of people as the one from 2014 - but now most of the people were shopping. Many shops are still closed, but there is a slow transition back towards a more normally busy city centre.
There are changes in the city centre, but more of that tomorrow.