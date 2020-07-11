York Observatory

Another of the interesting buildings in the Museum Gardens is this observatory, seen looking up from the slope which rises from the River Ouse.



The Museum Gardens website describes it as follows:



"York Observatory in the York Museum Gardens is the major part of York Museums Trust’s Astronomy Collection.



It was built in 1832 and 1833 and is the oldest working observatory in Yorkshire.



Its 4 inch refractor telescope was built by York man Thomas Cooke in 1850, who went on to make the then-largest telescope in the world. It was installed in 1981 when the observatory was restored.The Observatory also houses an 1811 clock which tells the time based on observations of the positions of stars. It was once the clock by which all others in York were set and is still always four minutes, 20 seconds, behind Greenwich Mean Time. In the mid 19th century it would cost sixpence to check a timepiece against the Observatory Clock."



There are normally regular open days to look around this wonderful building, although these have not yet restarted after Covid-19. Sadly it is far less effective as an observatory now due to the city centre location and surrounding light sources.



