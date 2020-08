Saint Nicholas Chapel

At the west end of Holy Trinity Church in Micklegate, York, and just inside the entrance to that church is this attractive little chapel. It is situated below the church tower. It's a much simpler design than the main altar and is a nice space for services involving small numbers of people.



The altar table is formed of two modern stone legs with an ancient slab forming the top.



The stained glass shows Saint Nicholas in the act of raising to life three murdered boys.



Ian