Walled Garden

The Walled Garden was once an important source of food for Temple Newsam house.



Today, waiting to be explored, are herbaceous borders, rose beds and herbs set within the beautifully aged 18th century brick walls. Along the full length of the north wall is a conservatory.



The Walled Garden is home to five of the eleven National Collections of plants held by Leeds City Council. The collections of Delphinium, hardy Korean Chrysanthemums, Phlox and Aster are planted out in 880 yards (800metres) of herbaceous borders, whilst the more tender Spray, Charm and Cascade Chrysanthemum collections provide a great blaze of autumn colour in the conservatory, following the stunning display of coleus. There is also an impressive display of zonal pelargoniums, trained to cover the full height of the wall, some 10 - 12 feet! (1.5 - 1.75 metres). In 2015 for the first time in almost 100 years vegetable growing was reintroduced, managed by staff, trainees and volunteers, and the produce used in the cafe. Any surplus is sold through a shop in the courtyard near the big house.



I hope you have all enjoyed my brief tour of Temple Newsam. The farm on the estate is also worth a visit in Spring and was a favourite place to take the children when I worked in the Early Years Sector.



Katharine