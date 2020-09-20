Previous
Through the Trees by fishers
Photo 1585

Through the Trees

As Katharine and I were leaving the Homestead Park, I spotted this view, close to the northern exit. We tend to spend less time in this part of the park, which is rather less formal than the other parts.

In the foreground is another of the posts which mark out the various tree trails in the park. This is the yellow route around an area known as the Meadow, which includes a variety of trees, grassland, wild flowers. There is also a picnic area.

I hope you have enjoyed this brief look at the Homestead Park over the past few days. I'm sure it won't be too long before we post more shots from this park.

Ian
20th September 2020 20th Sep 20

Fisher Family

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
A great capture with nice light.
September 20th, 2020  
Pat Thacker
It’s a beautiful park, so nice to walk round it with you! A lovely shot of the trees, fav.
September 20th, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
September 20th, 2020  
Joyce Lancaster ace
Beautiful trees and a great place to walk
September 20th, 2020  
