Railway Stories Jigsaw

Lucy's daughter, who had her third birthday shortly before Christmas, loves the Railway Stories books and doing jigsaws, so here is the ideal thing to occupy her time while she waited for her baby brother to arrive. She has just moved up to doing sixty piece jigsaws, so this was a bit of a challenge for her. A sixty piece jigsaw seems about right for me as well! I recognise Thomas, Percy and Harold Helicopter, but I don't recognise the locomotives on the bridge.



One of our lockdown projects last year was for Katharine and I to take turns in reading and video recording a Railway Story which we could message to Lucy and her daughter sometimes watches and listens to them for her bedtime story. Just another idea to maintain contact while we are unable to visit.



