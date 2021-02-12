Midsomer Locations - Wallingford

Back to Midsomer again, and another location from the very early days of Midsomer Murders. Wallingford was the original Causton in the series.
Four of the five images here are from my very earliest attempts at digital photography, back in 2007, and they were taken on a very wet and grey day. I've had to lighten them quite a lot for this collage.
Wallingford is a historic market town and civil parish located between Oxford and Reading on the River Thames.
The town has played an important role in English history starting with the surrender of Stigand to William the Conqueror in 1066, which led to his taking the throne and the creation of Wallingford Castle. The castle and the town enjoyed royal status and flourished for much of the Middle Ages. The Treaty of Wallingford, which ended a civil war known as The Anarchy between King Stephen and Empress Matilda, was signed there.
The town then entered a period of decline after the arrival of the Black Death and falling out of favour with the Tudor monarchs before being called on once again during the English Civil War. Wallingford held out as the last remaining Royalist stronghold in Berkshire before surrendering after a 16-week siege. Fearing that Wallingford Castle could be used in a future uprising, Oliver Cromwell ordered its destruction.
Since then Wallingford has become a market town and centre of local commerce. At the centre of the town is a market square with the war memorial and 17th century arcaded town hall to the south, the Corn Exchange theatre to the east and numerous shops around the edges. Off the square there are alleyways and streets with more shops and a number of historic inns.