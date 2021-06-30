Sculptures

Several of you showed interest in the interval tower shot posted yesterday, so I've dipped into the archives and found this shot that I took in May 2019 when a sculpture exhibition was being installed mainly to the rear of York art gallery.



There was also information about the sculptures at the base of one of them. They were produced by the sculptor Valerie Fox (real name Val Barry) (1937-2018) They are titled 'Sentry 1', 1984 in bronze. and 'Abstract figure in Reverse Motion' 1984 in Bronze.



The sculptor's comment on the base says ‘I am very conscious now of the Yorkshire landscape, it’s sense of order and balance. Terraced housed blackened with coal dust, farmland, moors, people, all co-existing. I feel I owe my sense of form and shape, balance and vulnerability to this childhood environment.’ I'm not sure this helps me much!



Ian

