Tower of Church of All Saints, Helmsley

Stiill with my Moorsbus exploration last Sunday, and here I was passing the impressive tower of the Church of All Saints in Helmsley.



Helmsley is a busy small town, popular with tourists, but it has a long and impressive history, as does it's church.



There has been a church in Helmsley since before the Norman conquest (1066AD), and the churchyard was used as a market place in Anglo-Saxon times Another measure of the church's antiquity is the hogback gravestone (Viking) in the porch. A church was recorded in the Domesday Book in 1086.



There was much rebuilding in the 19th century, between 1866 and 1869 funded by the Earl of Feversham by the architects Banks and Barry and the contractors Barton and Smith of Helmsley, at a cost of £16,000 (equivalent to £1.5 million today) Many changes were made in the rebuilding, and Norman and later features were lost, including the font, which was replaced in 1868; the original medieval font now being in the church at Pockley. However, the church gained some fine stained glass by Hardman & Co. of Birmingham.



There are also some impressive Victorian wall paintings inside the church.



Ian