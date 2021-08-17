Previous
Endangered Species by fishers
Photo 1901

Endangered Species

The yarnbombers of Thirsk have been busy creating a new display around the Market Place, and this time the theme is 'Endangered Species'. Their skill in creating life-like displays is impressive, and I was particularly impressed with this polar bear.

There are over 30 endangered species on display until the end of August, when they are removed and sold on a charity market stall. Sadly, two of the creatures on display have been lost - one vandalised and one stolen. Very sad, since they provide such an attractive feature of the market place and later raise funds for charity.

More from Thirsk tomorrow.

