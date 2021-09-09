Previous
The Regal Cinema by fishers
Photo 1921

The Regal Cinema

Sadly, this rather attractive, if neglected, building in the centre of Rotherham will soon be demolished.

Originally opened in December 1934 as the Regal Cinema the building was commissioned by Thomas Wade Cinemas Ltd of Wath-upon-Dearne, and designed by Messrs Blackmore and Sykes, Architects, of Hull. It had seating for 1,825, and was fully equipped for stage performances with three dressing rooms, and a theatre organ.

The site became the Odeon in 1946 and the café was turned into a Victor Sylvester ballroom in the 1960s. The cinema was taken over by Rank in 1975 and renamed La Scala. It showed its last film in 1983. It opened up for bingo as the Ritz, but was then taken over by Mecca Bingo.

It closed temporatily during the Covid-19 crisis, but is one of quite a few Mecca Bingo sites that will not be reopening due to changed financial circumstances.

The irony is that immediately behind this building, across the River Don, a new leisure complex is being built, which will include a new multi screen cinema!

Ian
9th September 2021 9th Sep 21

Peter Dulis ace
Sad the cinema's are becoming a thing of the past :(
September 9th, 2021  
Margaret Brown ace
A sad loss when it goes , I’m sure it will be missed.
September 9th, 2021  
