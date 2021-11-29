Welcome to Sheffield

A photo taken last week by Katharine when she went to Sheffield to see her dad. He has recently moved into a care home as his dementia is getting worse, and visits are limited to a maximum of an hour and have to be booked in advance, so there is time either before or after visiting to take a few photos in Sheffield.



This shot is of a balloon shaped sign in the Winter Gardens, and it features a selection of Sheffield landmarks, including the railway station, Crucible Theatre, town hall, Park Hill apartments and university, amongst others. I'm not sure I would agree with all their choices - what about things like the botanical gardens and the cathedral, for example?



It set me thinking about what I would choose to represent York in a simular design, and would my choices be the same as those of the millions of visitors to the city each year?



Ian