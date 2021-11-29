Previous
Next
Welcome to Sheffield by fishers
Photo 2002

Welcome to Sheffield

A photo taken last week by Katharine when she went to Sheffield to see her dad. He has recently moved into a care home as his dementia is getting worse, and visits are limited to a maximum of an hour and have to be booked in advance, so there is time either before or after visiting to take a few photos in Sheffield.

This shot is of a balloon shaped sign in the Winter Gardens, and it features a selection of Sheffield landmarks, including the railway station, Crucible Theatre, town hall, Park Hill apartments and university, amongst others. I'm not sure I would agree with all their choices - what about things like the botanical gardens and the cathedral, for example?

It set me thinking about what I would choose to represent York in a simular design, and would my choices be the same as those of the millions of visitors to the city each year?

Ian
29th November 2021 29th Nov 21

Fisher Family

@fishers
February 2021 - Almost Eight years since the four of us started our Fisher Family project, and this last year has been the hardest year...
548% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson
What a lovely colourful welcome!
November 29th, 2021  
Peter Dulis ace
Looks happy
November 29th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise