Christmas Came Early

I took this photo almost a week ago, and these inflatables had already been on display for a while, but there is a sad story behind the display.



A York couple received a text while on their honeymoon to tell them that a close neighbour had just been told that she had terminal cancer and might not live until Christmas, and that one thing she would miss was to see all the Christmas decorations. So, as soon as the couple got home from their honeymoon they put up their inflatable decorations, and bought a few more to add to the collection in their garden.



So here we are, Father Christmas, a gingerbread man and a snowman.



Ian

