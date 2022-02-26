Sheffield Street Art (2)

Since so many of you were interested in the shot of the street art on Charles Street that was posted on our project yesterday, we have had a look in our photo archive and found this earlier street art on the same wall.



Katharine took this shot in August 2014, from almost the same position as the previous post was taken from. It shows David Attenborough, a English broadcaster, biologist, natural historian and author. He is best known for writing and presenting, in conjunction with the BBC Natural History Unit, an extensive collection of natural history documentary series - starting with the Life collection, a comprehensive survey of animal and plant life on Earth.



There seems to be a regular series of updates to the street art in Sheffield, so we will have to try and record the changes as they happen.



Ian