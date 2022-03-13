Costumes Ready for the Show

Katharine has had a busy few weeks. The daughter of one of her friends runs a dancing school, and Katharine does some limited work at the school. But, this weekend was show time, and it was, as these things usually are, a rush to be ready.



Katharine has been sewing and adapting costumes, and this set for some of the younger dancers were ready to take to the theatre for the dress rehersal.



We are fortunate in York with our theatres. This show was being performed at the Joseph Rowntree Theatre, one of the smaller venues.



The Rowntree Society says this about the theatre: "It was designed by the architect Barry Parker (who also designed part of New Earswick), and built in 1935. Peter Rowntree was one of the Trustees of the firm responsible for its construction and is understood to have spent much time and care in making it one of the most up-to-date halls in the country. It was built at a total cost of £12,000, which was provided by the Joseph Rowntree Village Trustees. Simple architectural features, combined with a warm colour scheme and hidden lighting, were designed to give an intimate and welcoming atmosphere to the 450-seat auditorium".



The theatre is now run by a trust, and has a regular and varied selection of shows. All those who run the theatre are volunteers.



Ian