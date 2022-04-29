Previous
English Bluebell by fishers
I had been planning a trip to see a bluebell wood in all it's glory, with carpets of bluebells below the trees. An accidental discovery of a bluebell wood on the fringe of York led us on a trip to the village of Dunnington, a few miles to the east of the city, and then a short walk to Hagg Wood.

This time we found English bluebells in profusion. They are rather more delicate looking than their Spanish cousins, and the flowers are all on one side of the stem, making it curve over. This shot shows a single stem with it's flowers leaning to the right.

English bluebells are associated with ancient woodland and are often used in combination with other species as a clue that a wood is ancient. They reach their greatest densities in the UK’s woods where many thousands of bulbs can exist in one woodland, creating the incredible blue carpets we fondly associate with spring.

The bluebell is said to be a symbol of humility, constancy, gratitude and everlasting love. It is said that if you turn a bluebell flower inside-out without tearing it, you will win the one you love, and if you wear a wreath of bluebells you will only be able to speak the truth.

29th April 2022

