Carpet of Bluebells

A second shot from Hagg Wood, and here Katharine and I were close to the south-western boundary of the woods following a path called the Bluebell Trail. As you can see there were bluebells in their thousands making a beautiful carpet below the trees. The trees themselves are rather more widely spaced than in other parts of the woods allowing the light and shade effect that is visible here.



Our walk to Hagg Wood was rather longer than we had planned, since a new landowner has blocked the track into the woods that crosses his land. Due legal process is taking place through the court system to force the landowner to reopen the track, and the result will be decided at a public enquiry at the beginning of June. That is a very expensive process just to reopen about 50 yards of track to walkers. I suspect the real problem isn't the walkers using the track, but people arriving by car and blocking access along the farm road. There are lots of signs along the road warning people not to park. But that really is a separate issue to the blocking of a legal right of way.



We haven't been to Hagg Wood with the bluebells in flower before, but I suspect we will be repeating the visit in future years!



Ian