Decorated Deck Chairs

I posted a shot of a decorated deckchair in front of Cliffords Tower a few days ago, and promised that I would share more shots of the deckchairs. These giant deck chairs are part of York's Giant Deck Chair Competition, with ten to be found scattered around the city centre. Each one is illustrated to reflect something near where it is found.



Here we have a collage of two more history themed deck chairs. The deck chair on the left is in the Museum Gardens and is Roman themed. It is located close to the largest piece of Roman Wall still visible above ground in the city.



The deck chair on the right is Viking themed, and it is located close to the Jorvik Viking centre and it's excellent recreation of the Viking settlement in the area.



They are a good reminder of the layers of history in York, with each period having its own character and features. We used to have a booklet with four historic town trails, each dealing with a particular period of time, which were well worth following. 2000 years of history contribute a great deal to the character of the modern city.



Ian





