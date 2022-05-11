Previous
Decorated Deck Chairs by fishers
Photo 2165

Decorated Deck Chairs

I posted a shot of a decorated deckchair in front of Cliffords Tower a few days ago, and promised that I would share more shots of the deckchairs. These giant deck chairs are part of York's Giant Deck Chair Competition, with ten to be found scattered around the city centre. Each one is illustrated to reflect something near where it is found.

Here we have a collage of two more history themed deck chairs. The deck chair on the left is in the Museum Gardens and is Roman themed. It is located close to the largest piece of Roman Wall still visible above ground in the city.

The deck chair on the right is Viking themed, and it is located close to the Jorvik Viking centre and it's excellent recreation of the Viking settlement in the area.

They are a good reminder of the layers of history in York, with each period having its own character and features. We used to have a booklet with four historic town trails, each dealing with a particular period of time, which were well worth following. 2000 years of history contribute a great deal to the character of the modern city.

11th May 2022 11th May 22

Fisher Family

Bri ace
Great collage and narrative.
May 11th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Love them - great way to share history
May 11th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Those are super, what appealing artwork.
May 11th, 2022  
xbm
Next time, perhaps something next to them for scale?
May 11th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Oh they're great - nice idea.
May 11th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Very nice
May 11th, 2022  
