Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2177
Dandelion Seed Head
Large areas of yellow dandelion flowers are now giving way to large areas of seed heads and clouds of seeds blowing when there is a little wind.
This seed head has been partially dispersed and the interior structure can be seen. It's a remarkable piece of design!
Ian
23rd May 2022
23rd May 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2022 - Nine years and we are still here! Despite Covid-19 restrictions and our own reluctance to travel, we have usually found something to...
2177
photos
98
followers
38
following
596% complete
View this month »
2170
2171
2172
2173
2174
2175
2176
2177
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
19th May 2022 4:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dandelion
,
seed-head
Margaret Brown
ace
Lovely macro
May 23rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close