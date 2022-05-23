Previous
Dandelion Seed Head by fishers
Dandelion Seed Head

Large areas of yellow dandelion flowers are now giving way to large areas of seed heads and clouds of seeds blowing when there is a little wind.

This seed head has been partially dispersed and the interior structure can be seen. It's a remarkable piece of design!

Ian
23rd May 2022 23rd May 22

Margaret Brown ace
Lovely macro
May 23rd, 2022  
