Track to Cricket Field Cottages

This shot shows one of the many interesting viewpoints in the grounds of the former Clifton Hospital site here in York. This track runs south from the current road into the site and it leads to Cricket Field Cottages.



It is a pleasant walk along the track, which links to a footpath leading onto Clifton Ings flood bank. Sadly, that is currently closed due to work taking place to raise the hight of the flood bank by a metre. The work is expected to take until Autumn 2023, so one of our favourite short evening walks will be out of bounds for quite a while.



I believe that the cottages at the opposite end of this lane are now holiday accommodation.



This view is attactive whatever the season. I have photos with the track surface a sheet of ice, or the trees heavy with frost, or the trees shown in outline in foggy conditions. I'm surprised we haven't posted a shot of this view before, but I can't find a shot that I have previously posted.



Ian