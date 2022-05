Sunrise

I'm the first to admit that I'm not a morning person. The chances of me seeing a sunrise this time of year are incredibly small. Even in winter it isn't often I see the sunrise. Fortunately Louise's husband was out and about this morning to record this lovely sunrise near Rutland Water, and he agreed that I could post it here. So it's a big thank you to Nigel for allowing me to use this rather marvellous sunrise.



Ian