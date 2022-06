Fearsome Faces

It's always worth having a look at the latest work of the York Minster Stonemasons when I walk along the Queen's Path, where they have a sheltered area to work.



Last week there was this new carving of a figure, so I took several photos, particularly of the faces - the horrified looking main figure, and the rather bemused looking frog in his mouth. I'm really not quite sure what I think of this, but I suppose once it is installed on York Minster, few people will ever notice it's detail again.



Ian